Sweet potato fries in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
More about Burger Joint
The Brass Tap image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
More about Burger Joint
FM Kitchen & Bar image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.20
Sweet potato fries, lightly salted
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Small Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Burger Nation NASA

1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Burger Nation NASA
SWEET POTATO FRIES image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Scallops

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Prosciutto

Short Ribs

Barbacoas

Shrimp Tacos

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston