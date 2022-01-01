Sweet potato fries in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.20
Sweet potato fries, lightly salted
Burger Nation NASA
1400 E Nasa Parkway, Houston
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Dog Haus Biergarten
1096 Enclave Pkwy, Houston
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$3.99