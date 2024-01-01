Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve taco pizza

Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co - Houston Heights

1919 North Shepherd Drive, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Taco Pizza$20.00
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
More about Crust Pizza Co - Houston Heights
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co. - Louetta

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" Pizza Of The Month "The Taco Pizza"$12.00
Hotline Pepper Products Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat with
Shredded Romaine Lettuce and Cheddar Cheese after cook.
14" Pizza Of The Month "The Taco pizza"$18.00
Ricotta Base with a Drizzle of Olive Oil Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun-Dried Cranberries & Truffle Oil!
10" The Jerk$12.00
Chicken, Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese
More about Crust Pizza Co. - Louetta

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Shrimp Fajitas

Meatball Subs

Chicken Curry

Popcorn Chicken

Philly Cheesesteaks

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Omelettes

Beef Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston