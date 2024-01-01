Taco pizza in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve taco pizza
Crust Pizza Co - Houston Heights
1919 North Shepherd Drive, Suite A, Houston
|14" Taco Pizza
|$20.00
Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese
Crust Pizza Co. - Louetta
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|10" Pizza Of The Month "The Taco Pizza"
|$12.00
Hotline Pepper Products Garlicky GreenGo Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Seasoned Taco Meat with
Shredded Romaine Lettuce and Cheddar Cheese after cook.
|14" Pizza Of The Month "The Taco pizza"
|$18.00
Ricotta Base with a Drizzle of Olive Oil Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto, Sun-Dried Cranberries & Truffle Oil!
|10" The Jerk
|$12.00
Chicken, Jerk Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Bell Peppers, Bacon, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese