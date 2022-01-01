Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, Mexican cheese, and tortilla chips.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad.$7.99
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
romaine and kale, Woodlands's tempeh, avocado, cilantro corn, pickled onions, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds, tomato, lime vinaigrette
(VG,GF,N)
More about Local Foods
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$7.99
Taco Salad.$7.99
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
More about Los Tios
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Taco Salad$14.00
romaine and kale, vegan "taco meat" (made with Woodlands tempeh), avocado, roasted cilantro-corn, pickled onions, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds, tomato, lime vinaigrette served on the side
More about Local Foods
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
54. Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of fajita meat with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, tomato, avocado topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Taqueria
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, red onion, cheese, white rice and black beans, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of sour cream and salsa
More about Armandos
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$7.99
Taco Salad.$7.99
More about Tacos A Go Go
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$7.75
Wheat tortilla shell with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese, mushrooms, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and ground beef.
Taco Salad$8.78
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$13.73
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with your choice meat, guacamole, sour cream,cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
54. Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of fajita meat with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, tomato, avocado topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$10.75
Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce and Cabbage, Oaxacan Cheese, Salsa, Pork Fat Charro Beans, Tomatoes, Radish, Corn, Cilantro-Lime Dressing
More about Eight Row Flint
Item pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad.$7.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.99
Fresh Chopped Iceberg in a House made taco bowl topped with taco meat, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted corn with salsa
More about Tapester's Grill
Item pic

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$7.99
Taco Salad.$7.99
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$10.95
Taco Salad - Beef$14.95
Taco Salad - Chicken$12.95
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Taco Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Tortilla Strips with
Seasoned Turkey Taco Meat. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing. Calories 377, Fat 16g, Protein 21g, Cholesterol 28mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 706mg. Weight watchers: 10 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
Kale-Romaine Mix, Vegan "Taco Meat," Avocado, Cilantro-Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds & Lime Vinaigrette
More about Local Foods
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
Romaine & Kale Mix, Woodlands's Tempeh, Avocado, Roasted Cilantro-Hominy, Pickled Onions, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds, Tomato, Lime Vinaigrette
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
54. Taco Salad$11.99
Choice of fajita meat with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, tomato, avocado topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Salad$16.00
44 Farms Beef Fajita, Elote, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Red Salsa; Served in a Crispy Taco Shell Bowl
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

El Real Tex Mex

1100 Louisiana, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD$8.32
More about El Real Tex Mex
Taco Salad image

 

Local Foods

420 MAIN STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Taco Salad$13.50
baby kale & romaine, vegan "taco meat", avocado, cilantro-corn, pickled onions, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds, lime vinaigrette
More about Local Foods

