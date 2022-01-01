Taco salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve taco salad
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, Mexican cheese, and tortilla chips.
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Taco Salad.
|$7.99
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
romaine and kale, Woodlands's tempeh, avocado, cilantro corn, pickled onions, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds, tomato, lime vinaigrette
(VG,GF,N)
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$14.00
romaine and kale, vegan "taco meat" (made with Woodlands tempeh), avocado, roasted cilantro-corn, pickled onions, tortilla strips, pumpkin seeds, tomato, lime vinaigrette served on the side
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|54. Taco Salad
|$11.99
Choice of fajita meat with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, tomato, avocado topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, roasted corn, red onion, cheese, white rice and black beans, served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with a side of sour cream and salsa
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Taco Salad
|$7.75
Wheat tortilla shell with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese, mushrooms, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and ground beef.
|Taco Salad
|$8.78
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, raw onions, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips.
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.73
Fresh garden salad in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with your choice meat, guacamole, sour cream,cheese, black olives & onions with your choice of dressing.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|54. Taco Salad
|$11.99
Choice of fajita meat with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, tomato, avocado topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$10.75
Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl, Chicken, Lettuce and Cabbage, Oaxacan Cheese, Salsa, Pork Fat Charro Beans, Tomatoes, Radish, Corn, Cilantro-Lime Dressing
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Taco Salad.
|$7.99
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Fresh Chopped Iceberg in a House made taco bowl topped with taco meat, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, roasted corn with salsa
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
|Taco Salad - Beef
|$14.95
|Taco Salad - Chicken
|$12.95
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Turkey Taco Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Tortilla Strips with
Seasoned Turkey Taco Meat. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing. Calories 377, Fat 16g, Protein 21g, Cholesterol 28mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 706mg. Weight watchers: 10 points
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Kale-Romaine Mix, Vegan "Taco Meat," Avocado, Cilantro-Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds & Lime Vinaigrette
Local Foods
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Romaine & Kale Mix, Woodlands's Tempeh, Avocado, Roasted Cilantro-Hominy, Pickled Onions, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds, Tomato, Lime Vinaigrette
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Classic Taco Salad
|$11.95
Crispy taco shell with chopped lettuce, taco meat, avocado, tomatoes, sour cream, & pickled jalapenos, topped with chile con queso.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|54. Taco Salad
|$11.99
Choice of fajita meat with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, tomato, avocado topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$16.00
44 Farms Beef Fajita, Elote, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Red Salsa; Served in a Crispy Taco Shell Bowl