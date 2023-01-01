Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Bolognese$24.00
House-made fresh pasta along with freshly ground beef, pork and veal in a stewed tomato ragu sauce.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Davanti Ristorante - 2900 Weslayan St Ste A

2900 Weslayan St Ste A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tagliatelle with lamb sauce all'Abruzzese$20.00
Lamb braised slowly in onions, celery, carrots, and tomato sauce
More about Davanti Ristorante - 2900 Weslayan St Ste A
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
TAGLIATELLE VERDE$24.00
Tagliatelle verde, Texas wild boar, lemon, fennel, pecorino toscano
More about Coltivare
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscól

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
tagliatelle al ragu' bolognese & reggiano$16.00
More about Vinoteca Poscól
Porta'Vino image

 

Porta'Vino - 7800 Washington Ave.

7800 Washington Ave #550, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Truffle Tagliatelle$29.00
porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles
More about Porta'Vino - 7800 Washington Ave.
Banner pic

 

Relish Restaurant & Bar -

2810 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Tagliatelle$18.00
fresh tagliatelle, basil pesto, goat cheese, blistered tomatoes, pine nuts, parmesan
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar -

