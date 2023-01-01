Tagliatelle in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tagliatelle
Candelari's Pizzeria
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$24.00
House-made fresh pasta along with freshly ground beef, pork and veal in a stewed tomato ragu sauce.
Davanti Ristorante - 2900 Weslayan St Ste A
2900 Weslayan St Ste A, Houston
|Tagliatelle with lamb sauce all'Abruzzese
|$20.00
Lamb braised slowly in onions, celery, carrots, and tomato sauce
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|TAGLIATELLE VERDE
|$24.00
Tagliatelle verde, Texas wild boar, lemon, fennel, pecorino toscano
Vinoteca Poscól
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|tagliatelle al ragu' bolognese & reggiano
|$16.00
Porta'Vino - 7800 Washington Ave.
7800 Washington Ave #550, Houston
|Black Truffle Tagliatelle
|$29.00
porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles