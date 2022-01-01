Tamales in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tamales
Mi Pueblito
9425 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Tamal Medium 1
|$6.45
Steamed corn dough with chicken and pork meat wrapped in plantain leaves, served with corn patty
Goode Company Catering
2515 North Blvd, Houston
|Pork Tamales by the Dozen
|$25.00
One dozen of our handmade pork tamales, heat and serve.
Tortillerias La Reyna #2
12626 Woodforest Blvd Suite T, Houston
|1/2dz Tamales Pollo
|$5.99
1/2dz Spicy Chicken Tamales
|1dz Tamales Puerco
|$11.99
1dz SPicy Pork Tamales
Underbelly Hospitality Tamales
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston
|Javi's Pork Tamales
|$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!
Better Luck Tomorrow
544 Yale St, Houston
|Vegetarian Tamales
|$12.00
Tejeda-style, filled with heirloom beans and cheddar cheese, Mexican oregano
Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen
5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180, Houston
|Tamales de Gallina
|$2.50
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|Beef Short Rib Tamale
|$13.00
Beef short rib tamale, smoked brisket queso, cotija cheese, and pico.