Tamales in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve tamales

Brasil

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Tamale

Mi Pueblito

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblito

9425 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamal Medium 1$6.45
Steamed corn dough with chicken and pork meat wrapped in plantain leaves, served with corn patty

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Goode Company Catering

2515 North Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tamales by the Dozen$25.00
One dozen of our handmade pork tamales, heat and serve.

Chivos

 

Chivos

222 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Xocolatl Tamal$14.00

Tortillerias La Reyna #2

 

Tortillerias La Reyna #2

12626 Woodforest Blvd Suite T, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2dz Tamales Pollo$5.99
1/2dz Spicy Chicken Tamales
1dz Tamales Puerco$11.99
1dz SPicy Pork Tamales

Underbelly Hospitality Tamales

 

Underbelly Hospitality Tamales

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Javi's Pork Tamales$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!

Better Luck Tomorrow

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Tamales$12.00
Tejeda-style, filled with heirloom beans and cheddar cheese, Mexican oregano

Restaurant banner

 

Abuelita's Gourmet Kitchen

5700 HIGHWAY 6 N. SUITE 180, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamales de Gallina$2.50

Killen's STQ Houston

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Short Rib Tamale$13.00
Beef short rib tamale, smoked brisket queso, cotija cheese, and pico.


