Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tandoori

Item pic

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roots (VG)$14.00
root vegetables with tandoori masala, almond romesco, chili oil
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Item pic

 

Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Fish Tikka$12.99
Barbecued fish fillet marinated overnight in a blend of spices, and served with freshly prepared tamarind chutney, raita and a piece of naan.
Shrimp Tandoori Masala$15.99
Paneer Tandoori Masala$13.99
Homemade cubes of cheese prepared in a rich and spicy curry sauce of roasted onions and bell peppers.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)$18.00
Half of a chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.
TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL$28.00
One whole chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.
More about Kabob Korner

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Buffalo Wings

Grilled Chicken

Cinnamon Rolls

Chili Dogs

Banana Pudding

Carrot Cake

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston