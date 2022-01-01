Tandoori in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tandoori
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Tandoori Roots (VG)
|$14.00
root vegetables with tandoori masala, almond romesco, chili oil
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Tandoori Fish Tikka
|$12.99
Barbecued fish fillet marinated overnight in a blend of spices, and served with freshly prepared tamarind chutney, raita and a piece of naan.
|Shrimp Tandoori Masala
|$15.99
|Paneer Tandoori Masala
|$13.99
Homemade cubes of cheese prepared in a rich and spicy curry sauce of roasted onions and bell peppers.
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)
|$18.00
Half of a chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.
|TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL
|$28.00
One whole chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.