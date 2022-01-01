Tandoori chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston
|Chicken Tandoori Masala
|$13.99
Charcoal-grilled tandoori chicken pieces with bone prepared in a rich and spicy curry sauce of roasted onions and bell peppers.
More about Kabob Korner
Kabob Korner
12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston
|TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)
|$18.00
Half of a chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.
|TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL
|$28.00
One whole chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.