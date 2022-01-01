Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve taquitos

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Dorados$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Dorados$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos Dorados$18.00
Crispy hand-rolled taquitos or Flautas stuffed w/ pulled chicken & Mexican cheese, w/ quest & cilantro ranch.
More about Studewood Cantine
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Main pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS

1431 W 26th St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos Chiquitos$7.55
(3) Flour tortillas with refried beans inside and choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arroz con Leche Taquitos
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Item pic

 

Aguirres Tex Mex

6166 Texas Highway 6, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TAQUITOS (8)$11.89
Chicken rolled in corn tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and a cup of queso
TAQUITOS (8)$11.89
Chicken rolled in corn tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and a cup of queso
More about Aguirres Tex Mex
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Crispy taquitos stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, served with avocado crema
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Dorados$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos Dorados$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.
More about Los Tios

