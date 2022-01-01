Taquitos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.
More about Studewood Cantine
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$18.00
Crispy hand-rolled taquitos or Flautas stuffed w/ pulled chicken & Mexican cheese, w/ quest & cilantro ranch.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - HEIGHTS
1431 W 26th St, Houston
|Taquitos Chiquitos
|$7.55
(3) Flour tortillas with refried beans inside and choice of ground beef or chicken. Served with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Arroz con Leche Taquitos
More about Aguirres Tex Mex
Aguirres Tex Mex
6166 Texas Highway 6, Houston
|TAQUITOS (8)
|$11.89
Chicken rolled in corn tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and a cup of queso
|TAQUITOS (8)
|$11.89
Chicken rolled in corn tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and a cup of queso
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Crispy taquitos stuffed with smoked chicken, Mexican cheese, served with avocado crema
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Taquitos Dorados
|$10.95
Rolled, fried chicken taquitos with tomatillo sauce, guacamole, Mexican crema, queso fresco & refried black beans.