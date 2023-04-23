Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington Avenue, Houston

Avg 4.7 (3261 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Go-Tart$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$5.50
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$6.50
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Tart$4.50
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$6.50
Zucchini Tart$14.00
sautéed spinach, shredded cheddar, tomato jam, petite arugula salad
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tart Cherry Shrub Bottle$14.00
tart cherry vinegar syrup for sodas and cocktails
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

1214 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.7 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Go-Tart$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$5.50
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

KP's Kitchen

8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village

Avg 4.3 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Tart$8.00
Shortbread cookie dough, lime custard, fresh raspberries & mint.
More about KP's Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$5.50
More about Common Bond On the Go
Soto - Houston image

SUSHI

Soto - Houston

224 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Passion Fruit Tart$8.00
More about Soto - Houston
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$6.50
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Tart$4.50
Key Lime Tart$4.50
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sand Tarts$2.25
Buttery southern treat with pecans and powdered sugar.
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$8.25
More about Anonymous Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Chicken Piccata

Ravioli

Taco Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Crepes

Chile Relleno

Bread Pudding

Belgian Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston