Tarts in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tarts
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
3715 Washington Avenue, Houston
|Strawberry Go-Tart
|$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Key Lime Tart
|$4.50
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Fruit Tart
|$6.50
|Zucchini Tart
|$14.00
sautéed spinach, shredded cheddar, tomato jam, petite arugula salad
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Tart Cherry Shrub Bottle
|$14.00
tart cherry vinegar syrup for sodas and cocktails
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
1214 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Strawberry Go-Tart
|$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Fruit Tart
|$5.50
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
KP's Kitchen
8412 Katy Freeway, Spring Valley Village
|Key Lime Tart
|$8.00
Shortbread cookie dough, lime custard, fresh raspberries & mint.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Fruit Tart
|$5.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Fruit Tart
|$6.50
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Fruit Tart
|$4.50
|Key Lime Tart
|$4.50
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Sand Tarts
|$2.25
Buttery southern treat with pecans and powdered sugar.
*Price per piece.