Teriyaki bento in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve teriyaki bento
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Bento Texas Kobe Beef Teriyaki
|$21.00
72 hours TX Kobe beef Teriyaki, agedashi tofu, cucumber seaweed salad, grilled chicken with teriyaki, pickles, rice or California roll
The Fish
309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, sake marinade, teriyaki sauce and vegetable tempura (INCLUDES PICKLED VEGETABLES, 3 PIECE VEGETABLE ROLL, MISO SOUP, SALAD & STEAMED RICE)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$15.00
chicken teriyaki / mushrooms /
onions / rice