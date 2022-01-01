Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bento in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve teriyaki bento

Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bento Texas Kobe Beef Teriyaki$21.00
72 hours TX Kobe beef Teriyaki, agedashi tofu, cucumber seaweed salad, grilled chicken with teriyaki, pickles, rice or California roll
More about Kata Robata
Consumer pic

 

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$16.00
Grilled chicken, sake marinade, teriyaki sauce and vegetable tempura (INCLUDES PICKLED VEGETABLES, 3 PIECE VEGETABLE ROLL, MISO SOUP, SALAD & STEAMED RICE)
More about The Fish
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$15.00
chicken teriyaki / mushrooms /
onions / rice
More about Soma Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$16.00
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

