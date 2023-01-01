Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Heights

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Salmon$24.00
Teriyaki Salmon, Roasted Carrots, Avocado Crema, Cucumber Quinoa Salad, Trumpet Mushroom, Sesame Cracker, Watermelon Radish
More about Local Foods Heights
Eurasia Fusion Sushi image

 

Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch

1330 Wirt Rd Suite B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Salmon Teriyaki with French fries$10.75
Grilled salmon served with fries and teriyaki sauce on the side.
More about Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W

5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Salmon Teriyaki$17.50
Seared sesame crusted salmon with our house made Teriyaki sauce. Served with white rice and stir fried vegetables.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumber$34.00
Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumber
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce over Jasmine rice
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J
Item pic

 

Red Monkey Vietnamese Sandwich & Grill - 10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B

10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Salad$9.95
A generous heaping of spring mix salad with grilled teriyaki salmon sprinkled with nuts and topped with house salad dressing
More about Red Monkey Vietnamese Sandwich & Grill - 10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Ceviche

Meatball Subs

Mongolian Beef

Corn Soup

Pesto Pizza

Pad Thai

Sticky Rice

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (469 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston