Teriyaki salmon in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
Local Foods Heights
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$24.00
Teriyaki Salmon, Roasted Carrots, Avocado Crema, Cucumber Quinoa Salad, Trumpet Mushroom, Sesame Cracker, Watermelon Radish
Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch
1330 Wirt Rd Suite B, Houston
|Kids Salmon Teriyaki with French fries
|$10.75
Grilled salmon served with fries and teriyaki sauce on the side.
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Champions Houston - 5500 FM 1960 RD W
5500 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Sesame Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.50
Seared sesame crusted salmon with our house made Teriyaki sauce. Served with white rice and stir fried vegetables.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumber
|$34.00
Salmon Teriyaki with Pickled Cucumber
Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce over Jasmine rice
Red Monkey Vietnamese Sandwich & Grill - 10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B
10887 Wilcrest Dr Ste B, Houston
|Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Salad
|$9.95
A generous heaping of spring mix salad with grilled teriyaki salmon sprinkled with nuts and topped with house salad dressing