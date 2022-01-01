Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve thai tea

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea Macaron$3.00
Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit
Iced Thai Tea$4.50
Iced Thai Tea
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.00
Item pic

 

Bao Bros. Bistro

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.50
Magic Cup Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Magic Cup Cafe

11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea$30.00
Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba$4.45
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Nara Washington image

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old Fashioned Thai Tea Bottle$5.95
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea$5.00
Thai Tea Cream Brulee$10.00
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old Fashioned Thai Tea (16oz)$5.95
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Old Fashioned Thai Tea (16oz Bottle)$5.95
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$5.00
16 FL CUP with Ice
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
