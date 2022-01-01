Thai tea in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Thai Tea Macaron
|$3.00
Flavors: Green Tea, Taro, Thai Tea, Pandan, Passionfruit
|Iced Thai Tea
|$4.50
Iced Thai Tea
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.00
More about Magic Cup Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Magic Cup Cafe
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|1 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea
|$30.00
|Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
|$4.45
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
More about Nara Washington
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Old Fashioned Thai Tea Bottle
|$5.95
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
|Thai Tea Cream Brulee
|$10.00
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
16 FL CUP with Ice