Tikka masala in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tikka masala

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butter Chicken Tikka Masala$15.85
Most famous dish on our menu! Grilled tandoori chicken simmered in tikka masala butter sauce with a blend of aromatic spices. This is a very authentic family recipe, less cream more spices. Try it spicy if you like the tikka flavor!
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Aga’s Restaurant & Catering

11842 Wilcrest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tikka Masala$15.99
Spicy marinated shrimp grilled in a tandoor and simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Homemade cubed paneer simmered in a creamy tomato sauce and spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Chunks of spicy marinated chicken pieces grilled in a tandoor and finished in a creamy tomato sauce.
More about Aga’s Restaurant & Catering
Kabob Korner

12039 Antoine Dr, ste 210, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala is made with yogurt marinated chicken, skewered and chargrilled for incredible bbq flavours
More about Kabob Korner

