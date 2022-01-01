Tofu salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tofu salad
Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston
|Shaking Tofu Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Tofu Salad
|$9.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Tofu Kale Salad
|$11.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
|Shaking Tofu Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|SEXY SALAD WITH TOFU
|$14.00
BOWL GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, CRISPY TOFU, SLICED CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BEAN SPROUTS, TOPPED CRUNCHY EGG NOODLES. CHOICE OF PEANUT OR PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu
|$11.99
Non-GMO preservative free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and shrimp chips.
Sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Allergy: Peanut & Soy
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|SEXY SALAD WITH TOFU
|$14.00
BOWL GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, CRISPY TOFU, SLICED CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BEAN SPROUTS, TOPPED CRUNCHY EGG NOODLES. CHOICE OF PEANUT OR PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING