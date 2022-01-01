Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tofu salad

Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A

4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shaking Tofu Kale Salad$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Salad$9.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of a salad mix of lettuce, watercress, shredded cabbage, mint, cucumber, tomato, onions, pickled carrots & daikon and topped with peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our garlic-lemon zest vinaigrette.
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks - 3323 ELLA BLVD
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Kale Salad$11.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Shaking Tofu Kale Salad$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEXY SALAD WITH TOFU$14.00
BOWL GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, CRISPY TOFU, SLICED CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BEAN SPROUTS, TOPPED CRUNCHY EGG NOODLES. CHOICE OF PEANUT OR PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu$11.99
Non-GMO preservative free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and shrimp chips.
Sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Allergy: Peanut & Soy
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SEXY SALAD WITH TOFU$14.00
BOWL GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, CRISPY TOFU, SLICED CUCUMBERS, CHERRY TOMATOES, BEAN SPROUTS, TOPPED CRUNCHY EGG NOODLES. CHOICE OF PEANUT OR PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

