Tomato salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tomato salad
Fegen’s
1050 Studewood Street, Houston
|Tomato-Avocado Salad
|$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Texas Tomato Salad (Daily Special)
|$11.50
Texas Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shallots, Feta Cheese, Basil, Mint, Pepitas, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Tomato Salad
|$11.00
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh greens, sea salt, ground pepper and vinaigrette.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Arugula & Tomato Salad
|$14.00
campari tomatoes, fennel, basil, sweet italian vinaigrette
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Tomato Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens with Roma Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella. With Grilled Chicken and Chef Franks House Dressing.
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad
|$9.00
Our version of the house salad
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Tomato Cucumber Salad
|$5.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
Goode Easter - Goode Co.
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|South Texas Tomato Cucumber Salad - half gallon
|$25.00
Baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, arugula and escabeche vinaigrette.