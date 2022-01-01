Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tomato salad

Fegen’s image

 

Fegen’s

1050 Studewood Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato-Avocado Salad$12.00
fresh oregano, olive oil, sea salt and choice dressing
More about Fegen’s
Item pic

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas Tomato Salad (Daily Special)$11.50
Texas Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shallots, Feta Cheese, Basil, Mint, Pepitas, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Local Foods
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Salad$11.00
Heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, fresh greens, sea salt, ground pepper and vinaigrette.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Tomato Salad$14.00
campari tomatoes, fennel, basil, sweet italian vinaigrette
More about Coppa Osteria
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Caprese Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Roma Tomatoes, Basil Leaves and Fresh Mozzarella. With Grilled Chicken and Chef Franks House Dressing.
More about Triola's Kitchen
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado, Cucumber and Tomato Salad$9.00
Our version of the house salad
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Tomato Cucumber Salad$5.50
cantaloupe, nam tak seasoning, cilantro oil, lemon zest, mint
**onion powder, garlic
More about Loro Houston
Item pic

 

Goode Easter - Goode Co.

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
South Texas Tomato Cucumber Salad - half gallon$25.00
Baby heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, arugula and escabeche vinaigrette.
More about Goode Easter - Goode Co.
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
heirloom tomato salad$16.00
fresh heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, blueberries, fresh basil, goat's milk feta, red cerignola olives & sherry vinaigrette* 16
More about d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

