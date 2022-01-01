Tomato soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tomato soup
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.50
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup
|$9.00
Garnished with house made walnut pesto and croutons. Vegan. Add a 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwich for $7
|Cup Roasted Tomato Soup
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.50
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup or Soup of the Day
|$2.99
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$3.50
Made fresh daily
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$6.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Tomato Soup - Cup
|$4.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor
|Tomato Soup - Bowl
|$6.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Tomato Soup Bowl
|$8.00
tahini, basil and toast (vg)
|Tomato Soup Cup
|$5.00
tahini, basil, toast (vg)
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
Served with garlic cheese bread.
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Tomato Bisque Soup
|$4.95
Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch