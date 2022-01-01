Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$6.50
More about Sweet Paris
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
More about Local Table
Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup$9.00
Garnished with house made walnut pesto and croutons. Vegan. Add a 3-cheese grilled cheese sandwich for $7
Cup Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
More about Ember & Greens
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$6.50
More about Sweet Paris
Tomato Basil Soup image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup or Soup of the Day$2.99
More about Lasagna House
Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$3.50
Made fresh daily
More about Urban American Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$6.50
More about Sweet Paris
Tomato Soup - Cup image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup - Cup$4.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor
Tomato Soup - Bowl$6.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Tomato Basil Soup image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Soup Bowl$8.00
tahini, basil and toast (vg)
Tomato Soup Cup$5.00
tahini, basil, toast (vg)
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
Served with garlic cheese bread.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Tomato Basil Soup image

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Tomato Basil Soup image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Item pic

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Bisque Soup$4.95
Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Fire-Roasted Tomato Basil Soup$6.00
More about Local Table
Cafe Leonelli image

 

Cafe Leonelli

5500 Main Street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$10.00
More about Cafe Leonelli

