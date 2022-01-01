Tortas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tortas
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|34. Cuban Vegan Torta
|$8.15
Plantains, black beans, avocado all served on toasted bolillo bread
|28. Al Pastor Torta
|$8.99
Lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
|32. Torta Diablo
|$8.99
Ham, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno & mustard all served on toasted bolillo bread
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Torta Combo
|$2.00
Torta, french fries and soda can
|Deshebrada Torta
|$9.50
|Bistec Torta
|$7.99
FRENCH FRIES
Mi Pueblito
9425 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Torta De Queso Y Maracuya
|$6.40
Veegos
10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Torta
|$12.00
|TORTA W/FREE AGUA FRESCA & CUPCAKE
|$12.00
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|25. Beef Fajita Torta
|$9.50
Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream
|27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta
|$8.99
Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream
|30. Ropa Vieja Torta
|$9.50
Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Torta Rey
|$10.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
6106 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Torta Rey
|$10.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
La Calle Tacos
3313 Ella Blvd, Houston
|TORTA-Birria
|$13.99
Telera bread Drenched in consome and toasted, with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, chorizo beans, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip it and sip it.
|TORTA Mixta
|$15.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Torta Cascabel Especial
|$15.00
A torta made with fresh telera bread and stuffed with our marinated bistec protein (soy) lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and fresh guacamole. And yes this torta is 100% vegan!
|Torta
|$11.00
Your choice of meat, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, & avocado stuffed into a made-from-scratch bolillo
|Torta Cubana
|$16.00
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Birria Torta
|$15.00
Slow-roasted birria style beef, griddled oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro, Bread Man roll, guajillo chile consomme
Cuchara Restaurant
214 Fairview St, Houston
|Torta ahogada
|$18.00
Carnitas sandwich soaked in salsa
La Calle Tacos
401 Gray St., Houston
|TORTA Mixta
|$15.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
|TORTA Huevo
|$9.99
A big Telera bread sandwich with scrambled eggs, refried chorizo beans and your choice of meat.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|25. Beef Fajita Torta
|$9.50
|30. Ropa Vieja Torta
|$9.50
Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix
|Breakfast Torta
|$8.75
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Birria Torta
|$15.75
Slow-roasted birria style beef, griddled oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro, Bread Man roll, side of guajillo chile consomme
CHEESE
Montrose Cheese & Wine
1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Ines Rosales Sweet Spanish Orange Tortas
|$10.00
The dreamy scent and exquisite flavor of the Seville Orange will sweep you up into the magic of the South of Spain in the springtime. Light hints of citrus for a very original taste. Want to know a secret? Pair the orange torta with a nice brie!
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
|TORTA-Birria
|$13.99
Telera bread Drenched in consome and toasted, with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, chorizo beans, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip it and sip it.
|TORTA Mixta
|$15.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
|TORTA Tecolota
|$9.99
The famous Mexico City "TORTA DE CHILAQUIL". Just like they make it at "La Esquina del Chilaquil" with our special salsa mixta... spicy as it should be!
Tio Trompo
316 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Pastor Torta
|$7.50
Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and red "trompo" meat (1 piece)