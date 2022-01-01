Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
34. Cuban Vegan Torta$8.15
Plantains, black beans, avocado all served on toasted bolillo bread
28. Al Pastor Torta$8.99
Lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
32. Torta Diablo$8.99
Ham, swiss cheese, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeno & mustard all served on toasted bolillo bread
More about El Rey Taqueria
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Torta Combo$2.00
Torta, french fries and soda can
Deshebrada Torta$9.50
Bistec Torta$7.99
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblito

9425 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta De Queso Y Maracuya$6.40
More about Mi Pueblito
7243454c-e292-4851-a5bb-d8b7f6f4c202 image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$12.00
TORTA W/FREE AGUA FRESCA & CUPCAKE$12.00
More about Veegos
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
25. Beef Fajita Torta$9.50
Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream
27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta$8.99
Topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream
30. Ropa Vieja Torta$9.50
Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Rey$10.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Rey$10.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

3313 Ella Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TORTA-Birria$13.99
Telera bread Drenched in consome and toasted, with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, chorizo beans, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip it and sip it.
TORTA Mixta$15.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
More about La Calle Tacos
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Cascabel Especial$15.00
A torta made with fresh telera bread and stuffed with our marinated bistec protein (soy) lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and fresh guacamole. And yes this torta is 100% vegan!
Torta$11.00
Your choice of meat, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, crema, & avocado stuffed into a made-from-scratch bolillo
Torta Cubana$16.00
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Torta$15.00
Slow-roasted birria style beef, griddled oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro, Bread Man roll, guajillo chile consomme
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Tacos My Way image

TACOS

Tacos My Way

17068 Saturn Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Tortas
More about Tacos My Way
Cuchara Restaurant image

 

Cuchara Restaurant

214 Fairview St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta ahogada$18.00
Carnitas sandwich soaked in salsa
More about Cuchara Restaurant
Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

401 Gray St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TORTA Mixta$15.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
TORTA Huevo$9.99
A big Telera bread sandwich with scrambled eggs, refried chorizo beans and your choice of meat.
More about La Calle Tacos
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
25. Beef Fajita Torta$9.50
30. Ropa Vieja Torta$9.50
Cuban style slow cooked beef with avocado & cabbage mix
Breakfast Torta$8.75
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
FIORI image

 

FIORI

4315 Montrose Lvd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta limone ed olio extravergine con gelato$11.00
More about FIORI
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Torta$15.75
Slow-roasted birria style beef, griddled oaxacan cheese, onions, cilantro, Bread Man roll, side of guajillo chile consomme
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

CHEESE

Montrose Cheese & Wine

1618 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ines Rosales Sweet Spanish Orange Tortas$10.00
The dreamy scent and exquisite flavor of the Seville Orange will sweep you up into the magic of the South of Spain in the springtime. Light hints of citrus for a very original taste. Want to know a secret? Pair the orange torta with a nice brie!
More about Montrose Cheese & Wine
Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TORTA-Birria$13.99
Telera bread Drenched in consome and toasted, with our 18 hour roasted Birria meat, melted queso chihuahua, chorizo beans, onion, cilantro and of course a side of consomé to dip it and sip it.
TORTA Mixta$15.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
TORTA Tecolota$9.99
The famous Mexico City "TORTA DE CHILAQUIL". Just like they make it at "La Esquina del Chilaquil" with our special salsa mixta... spicy as it should be!
More about La Calle Tacos
Item pic

 

Tio Trompo

316 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastor Torta$7.50
Bolillo bread, beans, tomato, lettuce, avocado and red "trompo" meat (1 piece)
More about Tio Trompo
Restaurant banner

 

Stuff'd Wings

401 Richmond Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
scott st. sandwich (torta)$13.00
More about Stuff'd Wings

