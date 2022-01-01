Tortilla soup in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Tortilla Soup image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)$12.00
More about Studewood Cantine
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Taqueria
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Tortilla Soup image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
More about Los Tios
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup - Large$15.00
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cheese, topped with tortilla strips and avocado
More about Armandos
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.02
Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille

