Tortilla soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
More about Studewood Cantine
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)
|$12.00
More about El Rey Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Tortilla Soup
|$7.95
Our house made Chicken Tortilla Soup with avocado topped with tortilla strips & jack cheese.
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about Armandos
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Tortilla Soup - Large
|$15.00
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn, cheese, topped with tortilla strips and avocado
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$14.02
Fresh homemade chicken tortilla soup with cheese, Served with rice, pico de gallo & sliced avocado.