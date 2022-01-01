Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tostadas

Monkey's Tail image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Guacamole Tostada$8.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Item pic

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Tostadas$16.00
Two corn tostadas, sunny side eggs, refried beans, romaine, pico de gallo, radish, feta cheese, crema fresca, topped with tomatillo salsa
More about Local Foods
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Poblano$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Ceviche$11.95
Crispy tostada topped with ceviche, lettuce, avocado, & cilantro lime dressing.
Tostada Poblano$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
More about Los Tios
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostadas$9.99
Single Mexican Tostada$2.75
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$5.00
More about Veegos
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Tostadas$11.99
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Banner pic

 

LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos, Triangle Tostadas$6.50
Over shredded lettuce. Topped with chile con queso and spicy Jalapeno Slices
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
f6e1671a-d4e2-4787-8ba8-bd5318b44b51 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada La Siberia$11.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tostada$12.00
Fried Corn Tortilla, Chili Spiced Gulf Shrimp, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Serrano Peppers, Avocado, Mango, Cilantro, Red Radish, Passion Fruit
More about Eight Row Flint
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

6106 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada La Siberia$11.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
Tostada de Carne Asada$12.99
Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada Plate$15.00
Your choice of 3 gluten free tostadas. Tostadas are served with your fav meat on a bed of refried pinto beans topped with shredded purple cabbage & vegan crema. Also comes with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice.
Tostadas De Tinga Plate$15.00
Jackfruit marinated in our secret chipotle sauce served on a bed of refried pinto beans; topped with shredded purple cabbage & vegan crema all on a 3 gluten free corn tostadas. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice.
Tostada$6.00
A single gluten free tostada with a base of refried beans, your choice if protein, cabbage and vegan crema (contains cashews)
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan
Cuchara Restaurant image

 

Cuchara Restaurant

214 Fairview St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of tostadas$2.00
Side of tostadas$2.00
More about Cuchara Restaurant
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Tostadas Compuestas
Handmade corn tostadas (two) with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, salsa verde.
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Poblano$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
Tostada Ceviche$11.95
Crispy tostada topped with ceviche, lettuce, avocado, & cilantro lime dressing.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada Poblano$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
More about Los Tios
Restaurant banner

 

Ostioneria La Reyna #1

6249 Bissonnet St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Ceviche Pescado$5.49
Tilapia Ceviche Tostada
Tostada Ceviche Camaron$5.49
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
More about Ostioneria La Reyna #1

