Tostadas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tostadas
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Short Rib Tostadas
|$16.00
Two corn tostadas, sunny side eggs, refried beans, romaine, pico de gallo, radish, feta cheese, crema fresca, topped with tomatillo salsa
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Tostada Poblano
|$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Tostada Ceviche
|$11.95
Crispy tostada topped with ceviche, lettuce, avocado, & cilantro lime dressing.
|Tostada Poblano
|$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Tostadas
|$9.99
|Single Mexican Tostada
|$2.75
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Ceviche Tostadas
|$11.99
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Nachos, Triangle Tostadas
|$6.50
Over shredded lettuce. Topped with chile con queso and spicy Jalapeno Slices
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Tostada La Siberia
|$11.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Shrimp Tostada
|$12.00
Fried Corn Tortilla, Chili Spiced Gulf Shrimp, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Serrano Peppers, Avocado, Mango, Cilantro, Red Radish, Passion Fruit
Rey del Pollo
6106 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Tostada La Siberia
|$11.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
|Tostada de Carne Asada
|$12.99
Carne Asada, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomato. With a jalapeno on the side.
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Tostada Plate
|$15.00
Your choice of 3 gluten free tostadas. Tostadas are served with your fav meat on a bed of refried pinto beans topped with shredded purple cabbage & vegan crema. Also comes with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice.
|Tostadas De Tinga Plate
|$15.00
Jackfruit marinated in our secret chipotle sauce served on a bed of refried pinto beans; topped with shredded purple cabbage & vegan crema all on a 3 gluten free corn tostadas. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice.
|Tostada
|$6.00
A single gluten free tostada with a base of refried beans, your choice if protein, cabbage and vegan crema (contains cashews)
Cuchara Restaurant
214 Fairview St, Houston
|Side of tostadas
|$2.00
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Tostadas Compuestas
Handmade corn tostadas (two) with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, avocado, salsa verde.
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Tostada Poblano
|$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.
|Tostada Ceviche
|$11.95
Crispy tostada topped with ceviche, lettuce, avocado, & cilantro lime dressing.
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Tostada Poblano
|$7.95
Crispy tostada with refried beans, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, poblano dressing, avocado, and queso fresco.