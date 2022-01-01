Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Greenlane Co image

 

Greenlane Co

10455 Briar Forest Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
TUESDAY - Chicken, Egg or Tuna Sandwich$11.50
More about Greenlane Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$6.50
Home style tuna salad with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and chive aioli.
More about Canary Café
Item pic

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.25
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.79
Choice of Tuna Salad or Chicken Salad (pecans in this one) served on your choice of toasted bread either by itself or as a basket with a side and drink.
More about Pecan Creek Grille

