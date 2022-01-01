Tuna sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Greenlane Co
10455 Briar Forest Drive, Houston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
|TUESDAY - Chicken, Egg or Tuna Sandwich
|$11.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Tuna Sandwich
|$6.50
Home style tuna salad with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, Boston lettuce, and chive aioli.
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.25