Tuna wraps in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tuna wraps
More about Adair Away
Adair Away
2800 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston
|Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$12.00
Ahi tuna, spinach tortilla, avocado, tomato, bibb lettuce, cucumber, wasabi aioli
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University
Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University
5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$17.00
Spinach tortilla, avocado, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, & cucumber with wasabi aioli, served with quinoa salad.
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Grilled Ahi Tuna Wrap
|$12.99
Seared tuna, avocado, cucumber and field greens wrapped in soy paper and Spicy mayo
|Spicy Tuna Wrap
|$12.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and field greens wrapped in soy paper and spicy mayo