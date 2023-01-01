Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Main pic

 

Adair Away

2800 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Wrap$12.00
Ahi tuna, spinach tortilla, avocado, tomato, bibb lettuce, cucumber, wasabi aioli
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Adair Away
Main pic

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University

5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Wrap$17.00
Spinach tortilla, avocado, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, & cucumber with wasabi aioli, served with quinoa salad.
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - West University
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Ahi Tuna Wrap$12.99
Seared tuna, avocado, cucumber and field greens wrapped in soy paper and Spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Wrap$12.99
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and field greens wrapped in soy paper and spicy mayo
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Wrap$17.00
Spinach tortilla, avocado, tomatoes, bibb lettuce, & cucumber with wasabi aioli, served with quinoa salad.
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

