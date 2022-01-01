Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal$7.99
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only$6.50
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Cheese Club$9.95
More about Frank's Grill
Anvil Bar & Refuge image

 

Anvil Bar

1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$12.50
calabrese peppers, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo- served cold w/ kettle chips
More about Anvil Bar
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.00
turkey, seedful bread, havarti, avocado, sun dried tomato sambal, sprouts
More about Bebidas
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$9.95
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Item pic

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Cheese Club$9.95
More about Franks Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Cheese Club$9.95
More about Hanz Diner
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only$6.50
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal$7.99
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 2
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Half Turkey Sandwich$6.99
With lettuce and tomato on whole wheat. Served with choice of side and drink
More about Katz's - Heights
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey or Ham Club$10.00
Triple-decker with sliced turkey or ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of cheese on toasted honey wheat.
More about Bohemeo's Houston
Item pic

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Happiest Meal: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich$6.25
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Garlic aioli, cheddar, lettuce, tomato. Served with choice of fries, fruit or quinoa salad.
More about Adair Kitchen
Pena's Donuts & Diner image

 

Pena's Donuts & Diner

10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich$4.55
More about Pena's Donuts & Diner
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$14.00
lettuce, fontina cheese, white bread, turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, & aioli
More about Adair Downtown
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Revival Turkey Sandwich$15.50
house smoked turkey breast, provolone, Revival bacon, red butter lettuce, tomato, avocado mayo, on wheatberry loaf
More about Revival Market
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich$8.75
Turkey, Cheese, House Pesto, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
More about Ginger Kale
Item pic

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Turkey Sandwich$12.00
pretzel baguette, loro giardiniera, sharp provolone, Dijon mustard
**gluten, dairy, onion, garlic
More about Loro Houston
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Frank's Grill

12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1823 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Cheese Club$9.95
More about Frank's Grill
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$11.00
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

