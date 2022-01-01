Turkey clubs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve turkey clubs
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal
|$7.99
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only
|$6.50
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Turkey & Cheese Club
|$9.95
Anvil Bar
1424B Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.50
calabrese peppers, bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, spicy mayo- served cold w/ kettle chips
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
turkey, seedful bread, havarti, avocado, sun dried tomato sambal, sprouts
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Turkey & Cheese Club
|$9.95
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich Only
|$6.50
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
|Turkey Pesto Sandwich Meal
|$7.99
Turkey breast, bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce on ciabatta bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Kids Half Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
With lettuce and tomato on whole wheat. Served with choice of side and drink
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Turkey or Ham Club
|$10.00
Triple-decker with sliced turkey or ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of cheese on toasted honey wheat.
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Happiest Meal: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich
|$6.25
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.95
Garlic aioli, cheddar, lettuce, tomato. Served with choice of fries, fruit or quinoa salad.
Pena's Donuts & Diner
10555 Pearland Parkway, Houston
|Turkey Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich
|$4.55
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Turkey Club
|$14.00
lettuce, fontina cheese, white bread, turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, & aioli
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Revival Turkey Sandwich
|$15.50
house smoked turkey breast, provolone, Revival bacon, red butter lettuce, tomato, avocado mayo, on wheatberry loaf
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Turkey, Cheese & Pesto Croissant Sandwich
|$8.75
Turkey, Cheese, House Pesto, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a fresh croissant. [NO MODIFICATIONS]
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
pretzel baguette, loro giardiniera, sharp provolone, Dijon mustard
**gluten, dairy, onion, garlic
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Frank's Grill
12225 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Turkey & Cheese Club
|$9.95