Turkey salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve turkey salad

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Salad$10.95
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Banner pic

 

Brookstreet BBQ - Montrose

1009 Missouri St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Salad$11.95
More about Brookstreet BBQ - Montrose
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Taco Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Tortilla Strips with
Seasoned Turkey Taco Meat. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing. Calories 377, Fat 16g, Protein 21g, Cholesterol 28mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 706mg. Weight watchers: 10 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Gatlin's BBQ image

 

Gatlin's BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad Turkey$13.50
More about Gatlin's BBQ

