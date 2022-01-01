Turkey salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve turkey salad
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Smoked Turkey Salad
|$10.95
Brookstreet BBQ - Montrose
1009 Missouri St, Houston
|Turkey Salad
|$11.95
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Turkey Taco Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Corn, Tortilla Strips with
Seasoned Turkey Taco Meat. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing. Calories 377, Fat 16g, Protein 21g, Cholesterol 28mg, Carb 37g, Sodium 706mg. Weight watchers: 10 points