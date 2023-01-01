Turkish coffee in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve turkish coffee
More about Craft Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Turkish Coffee Iced Latte
|$3.95
A Turkish Coffee shot poured over ice and condensed milk.
|Turkish Coffee Brownie
|$3.95
A chocolatey brownie with chocolate icing, with a hint of turkish coffee and cardamom.
|Turkish Coffee
|$2.25
Made with Najjar Coffee Grounds.
More about Craft Pita II
Craft Pita II
5172 Buffalo Speedway Suite C, Houston
|Turkish Coffee Iced Latte
|$3.95
A Turkish Coffee shot poured over ice and condensed milk.
|Turkish Coffee Brownie Dozen
|$40.00
|Turkish Coffee Brownie
|$3.95
A chocolatey brownie with chocolate icing, with a hint of turkish coffee and cardamom.