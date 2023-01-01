Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkish coffee in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve turkish coffee

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkish Coffee Iced Latte$3.95
A Turkish Coffee shot poured over ice and condensed milk.
Turkish Coffee Brownie$3.95
A chocolatey brownie with chocolate icing, with a hint of turkish coffee and cardamom.
Turkish Coffee$2.25
Made with Najjar Coffee Grounds.
More about Craft Pita
Craft Pita II

5172 Buffalo Speedway Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkish Coffee Iced Latte$3.95
A Turkish Coffee shot poured over ice and condensed milk.
Turkish Coffee Brownie Dozen$40.00
Turkish Coffee Brownie$3.95
A chocolatey brownie with chocolate icing, with a hint of turkish coffee and cardamom.
More about Craft Pita II
Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkish Coffee$3.00
More about Cafe Petra Greek & Lebanese Restaurant - 8498 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Unit 700

