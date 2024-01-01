Vada in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve vada
Shiv Sagar
6662 Southwest Fwy, Houston
|Upma Vada
|$7.49
Mix of dry wheat, spices, veggies, and herbs, served with a Vada
|Cheese Vada Pav (2pcs)
|$8.49
Vada Pav with cheese
|Batata Vada
|$6.49
Batter-coated potato stuffed fritters
da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Vada Pao (V)
|$12.00
mini portuguese sweet buns, potato tiki, the chutneys, crushed peanuts