Vada in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve vada

Item pic

 

Shiv Sagar

6662 Southwest Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Upma Vada$7.49
Mix of dry wheat, spices, veggies, and herbs, served with a Vada
Cheese Vada Pav (2pcs)$8.49
Vada Pav with cheese
Batata Vada$6.49
Batter-coated potato stuffed fritters
More about Shiv Sagar
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vada Pao (V)$12.00
mini portuguese sweet buns, potato tiki, the chutneys, crushed peanuts
More about da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani Grill

1801 South Dairy Ashford Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medu Vada (3.no)$5.99
More about Paradise Biryani Grill

