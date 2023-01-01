Vanilla cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve vanilla cake
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro - Bakehouse
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Vanilla Cake
|$40.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|French Vanilla Cake, 6 inch
|$36.50
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
|French Vanilla Cake, 9 inch
|$62.50
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
|French Vanilla Cake, slice
|$9.95
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)