Vanilla cake in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Vanilla Cake$10.00
More about Brasil
Vanilla Cake image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro - Bakehouse

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake$40.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro - Bakehouse
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's -

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cake w/ Pineapple Filling
More about Preslee's -
Banner pic

 

Lucy Pearls -

401 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Cake Pop$4.00
More about Lucy Pearls -
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Vanilla Cake, 6 inch$36.50
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
French Vanilla Cake, 9 inch$62.50
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)
*Cake design as pictured.
French Vanilla Cake, slice$9.95
White layers with plenty of vanilla buttercream. If you want simple and sweet, then this is your cake! (no nuts)
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Byrd's Hot Chicken

13341 Westheimer Road STE A2, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VANILLA CAKE SHAKE$6.99
Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream topped with ice cream.
More about Byrd's Hot Chicken

