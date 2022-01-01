Vegetarian sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|OTG Vegetarian Sandwich
|$8.50
everything spiced cream cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cucumber, arugula, sunflower rye
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
2850 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston
|OTG Vegetarian Sandwich
|$8.50
everything spiced cream cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cucumber, arugula, sunflower rye
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|OTG Vegetarian Sandwich
|$8.50
everything spiced cream cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cucumber, arugula, sunflower rye
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|OTG Vegetarian Sandwich
|$8.50
everything spiced cream cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cucumber, arugula, sunflower rye