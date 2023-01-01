Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Beto's Taqueria - 17068 Saturn Lane

17068 Saturn Lane, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Devil Burrito$9.99
More about Beto's Taqueria - 17068 Saturn Lane
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Style Burrito$14.99
Fried avocado, brown rice, black beans, cheese, sautéed peppers, onions, spinach, and mushrooms. Topped with PCT queso and PCT pico.
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 North Shepherd Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$8.99
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro
More about The Taco Stand
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten

7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Veggie$0.00
Fresh Pressed Tortillas & your favorite fillings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten

Map

