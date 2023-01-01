Veggie burritos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Beto's Taqueria - 17068 Saturn Lane
Beto's Taqueria - 17068 Saturn Lane
17068 Saturn Lane, Houston
|Veggie Devil Burrito
|$9.99
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Veggie Style Burrito
|$14.99
Fried avocado, brown rice, black beans, cheese, sautéed peppers, onions, spinach, and mushrooms. Topped with PCT queso and PCT pico.
More about The Taco Stand
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 North Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Veggie Burrito
|$8.99
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro