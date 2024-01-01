Veggie quesadillas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.99
Sautéed spinach, mushroom, grilled onion and pepper, pepper jack cheese, pico, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights)
Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights)
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$15.25
More about Ninfa's Memorial
Ninfa's Memorial
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Small Spinach & Veggie Quesadillas
|$16.00
Combination of our creamy spinach, sautéed onions, bell pepper and mushrooms
|Large Spinach & Veggie Quesadillas
|$24.00
Combination of our creamy spinach, sautéed onions, bell pepper and mushrooms
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston
|Quesadilla Veggie
|$0.00
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.