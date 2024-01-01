Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Item pic

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed spinach, mushroom, grilled onion and pepper, pepper jack cheese, pico, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Banner pic

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights)

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Quesadilla$15.25
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights)
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's Memorial

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Spinach & Veggie Quesadillas$16.00
Combination of our creamy spinach, sautéed onions, bell pepper and mushrooms
Large Spinach & Veggie Quesadillas$24.00
Combination of our creamy spinach, sautéed onions, bell pepper and mushrooms
More about Ninfa's Memorial
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten

7103 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Veggie$0.00
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Cutten
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Veggie$9.75
Burrito sized tortilla with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Includes all hot toppings and cold toppings will be served on the side. Guac is extra.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos - Fountain View

