Veggie rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Veggie Roll
|$8.00
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|12 Veggie Egg Rolls
|$14.75
|4 Veggie Egg Rolls
|$5.25
|2 Veggie Egg Rolls
|$2.75
Vegetarian Egg Rolls with Shredded Taro, Jicama, Onion, Peas, Carrots, and Glass Noodles. Served with Vietnamese Vinagrette. (Qty 2)
More about Kim Son - Houston
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$9.50
|Veggie Egg Roll
|$10.95
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls - 3 Pcs
|$4.25
Vegetarian spring rolls served w/ sweet chili sauce
More about Magic Cup Cafe
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Magic Cup Cafe
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Veggie Egg Rolls
|$4.50
More about Soma Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Veggies Special Roll
|$16.00
|Veggie Roll
|$9.00
More about Sushi Pop
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Veggie Tempura Roll
|$10.99
In - asparagus & sweet potato tempura
Out - avocado
Sauces - eel Sauce & jalapeño tempura
|Veggie Pop Roll
|$6.99
In - tofu, avocado, cucumber and pickled daikon
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Por Pia Tod (Veggie Roll)
|$6.50
Veggie crispy spring roll w/ clear vermicelli & pickled plum dip