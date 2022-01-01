Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill image

 

Kata Robata Sushi + Grill

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Roll$8.00
More about Kata Robata Sushi + Grill
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks image

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 Veggie Egg Rolls$14.75
4 Veggie Egg Rolls$5.25
2 Veggie Egg Rolls$2.75
Vegetarian Egg Rolls with Shredded Taro, Jicama, Onion, Peas, Carrots, and Glass Noodles. Served with Vietnamese Vinagrette. (Qty 2)
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Spring Roll$9.50
Veggie Egg Roll$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls - 3 Pcs image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls - 3 Pcs$4.25
Vegetarian spring rolls served w/ sweet chili sauce
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Magic Cup Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Magic Cup Cafe

11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Egg Rolls$4.50
More about Magic Cup Cafe
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Veggies Special Roll$16.00
Veggie Roll$9.00
More about Soma Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Tempura Roll$10.99
In - asparagus & sweet potato tempura
Out - avocado
Sauces - eel Sauce & jalapeño tempura
Veggie Pop Roll$6.99
In - tofu, avocado, cucumber and pickled daikon
More about Sushi Pop
Por Pia Tod (Veggie Roll) image

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Por Pia Tod (Veggie Roll)$6.50
Veggie crispy spring roll w/ clear vermicelli & pickled plum dip
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Songkran Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Songkran Thai Kitchen

1101-08 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2191 reviews)
Fast Pay
Veggie Spring Roll "Por Pia Tod"$8.50
crispy deep fried veggie rolls with plum sauce
More about Songkran Thai Kitchen

