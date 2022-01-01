Veggie salad in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie salad
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Veggie Salad.
|$7.49
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Veggie Salad.
|$7.49
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Shaved Vegetable Salad
|$12.00
carrots, fennel, celery, cucumber, radishes, arugula, cashew milk, citrus chia dressing
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Shaved Vegetable Salad
|$12.00
carrots, fennel, celery, cucumber, radishes, arugula, cashew milk, citrus chia dressing
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Veggie Salad.
|$7.49
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Veggie Salad.
|$7.49
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Shaved Vegetable Salad
|$12.00
carrots, fennel, celery, cucumber, radishes, arugula, cashew milk, citrus chia dressing
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Shaved Vegetable Salad
|$12.00
carrots, fennel, celery, cucumber, radishes, arugula, cashew milk, citrus chia dressing