Veggie sandwiches in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only$6.50
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 1
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only$6.50
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
Veggie Pesto Sandwich Meal$7.99
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 2
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Portobello Veggie Sandwich$18.95
Grilled portobella mushroom, eggplant, red pepper, & sweet red onion topped w/ lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese on a challah bun
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Veggie & Motz Sandwich$7.95
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

