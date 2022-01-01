Veggie sandwiches in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about My Life Cafe 1
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only
|$6.50
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
More about My Life Cafe 2
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Veggie Pesto Sandwich Only
|$6.50
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
|Veggie Pesto Sandwich Meal
|$7.99
Mushroom, artichoke, spinach, bell peppers, pesto sauce, and cheese on ciabatta bread
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Grilled Portobello Veggie Sandwich
|$18.95
Grilled portobella mushroom, eggplant, red pepper, & sweet red onion topped w/ lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese on a challah bun