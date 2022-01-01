Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Item pic

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Item pic

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Egg & Veggie Taco$5.00
A taco with scrambled eggs, house breakfast sausage, avocado, and pickled veggies on a corn tortilla.
Seasonal Veggie Taco$5.00
Sauteed seasonal veggies (stuffed!), black beans, avocado, corn tortilla.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Veggie Taco$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with grilled peppers, avocado, pickled onion, cotija cheese, jalapeno ranch
More about Bebidas
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
22. Veggie Taco$3.25
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
More about El Rey Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Taco$4.49
Calabacita, cotija, roasted corn, yellow squash, black beans, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Veggie Tacos$9.99
3 Seasoned grilled bell peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with tortilla, chips, queso, and a fountain drink.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Veggie Taco$3.25
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Tacos A Go Go - Greenway

3773 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$4.00
Sliced avocado, spinach, carrots, feta cheese, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
More about Bohemeo's Houston
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering image

TACOS • SALADS

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Verde (veggie) Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
Item pic

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Veggie Hash Taco image

 

Sunday Press - Garden Oaks

3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Taco$2.95
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Item pic

 

Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Hash Taco$3.95
Bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Corn, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
More about Ginger Kale
Item pic

 

Cabo Bob's Burritos

1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Single Taco$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
Veggie Tacos$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Bánh Xèo Taco$6.00
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Veggie Taco$3.25
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1988 reviews)
Takeout
Verde (veggie) Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
Takeout
Verde (veggie) Taco$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go
Restaurant banner

 

ChristoMio Coffee Bar

2523 Quenby St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$13.00
[GF]
Craft corn tortilla, farm egg, market veggies, cheese & side of house salsa
More about ChristoMio Coffee Bar

