Veggie tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.
|$2.99
More about Boomtown Coffee
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Sausage Egg & Veggie Taco
|$5.00
A taco with scrambled eggs, house breakfast sausage, avocado, and pickled veggies on a corn tortilla.
|Seasonal Veggie Taco
|$5.00
Sauteed seasonal veggies (stuffed!), black beans, avocado, corn tortilla.
More about Bebidas
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Veggie Taco
|$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with grilled peppers, avocado, pickled onion, cotija cheese, jalapeno ranch
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.
|$2.99
More about El Rey Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|22. Veggie Taco
|$3.25
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Veggie Taco
|$4.49
Calabacita, cotija, roasted corn, yellow squash, black beans, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.
More about My Life Cafe 2
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Grilled Veggie Tacos
|$9.99
3 Seasoned grilled bell peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with tortilla, chips, queso, and a fountain drink.
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|22. Veggie Taco
|$3.25
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
More about Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
Tacos A Go Go - Greenway
3773 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.
|$2.99
More about Bohemeo's Houston
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Veggie Taco
|$4.00
Sliced avocado, spinach, carrots, feta cheese, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
TACOS • SALADS
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Verde (veggie) Taco
|$2.99
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.
|$2.99
More about Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
Sunday Press - Garden Oaks
3315 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Veggie Taco
|$2.95
More about Ginger Kale
Ginger Kale
6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston
|Veggie Hash Taco
|$3.95
Bell Peppers, Onions, Squash, Corn, Egg & Cheese on a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side.
More about Cabo Bob's Burritos
Cabo Bob's Burritos
1810 Fountain View Dr, Houston
|Veggie Single Taco
|$3.39
1 taco per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.75
3 tacos per order, fill with your favorite toppings.
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Veggie Bánh Xèo Taco
|$6.00
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|22. Veggie Taco
|$3.25
poblano pepper, mushrooms, onion, avocado & fresh cilantro with a spread of pinto beans
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
3704 Main St, Houston
|Verde (veggie) Taco
|$2.99