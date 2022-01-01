Vermicelli in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve vermicelli
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston
|Veggie Vermicelli
|$8.75
|Pork Vermicelli
|$10.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
|Tofu Vermicelli
|$9.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
More about Kim Son - Houston
Kim Son - Houston
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Singapore-Style Vermicelli
|$13.95
|Lunch Grill Honey Glazed Pork Vermicelli
|$9.75
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl
|$12.00
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
|Shaking Beef Vermicelli Bowl
|$15.00
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
|Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl
|$12.00
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
912 westheimer rd, Houston
|Vermicelli Almond Rice
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai
|$12.99
VEGAN-OPTIONAL
Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, and cremini mushroom. Served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprout, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil.
Sauce: Soy Ginger.
Gluten-Free Sauce: Fish Sauce
GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL.
Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, & Soy.
|Crispy Vegan Rolls Vermicelli Bun Cha Gio Chay
|$13.99
Crispy Vegan Rolls vermicelli with salad mix, bean sprout, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Soy Ginger.
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
|Tofu Vermicelli Bun Dau Hu
|$13.99
VEGAN-OPTIONAL
Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, and cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Soy Ginger.
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.