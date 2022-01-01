Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

 

Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks

3323 ELLA BLVD, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Vermicelli$8.75
Pork Vermicelli$10.25
Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
Tofu Vermicelli$9.75
Choice of protein served over a bed of Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cilantro, mint, pickled carrots & daikon, cucumber, bean sprouts, and topped with green scallion oil, peanuts, and crispy fried shallots. Served with our traditional pour over Vietnamese Vinagrette.
More about Saigon Hustle Garden Oaks
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Singapore-Style Vermicelli$13.95
Lunch Grill Honey Glazed Pork Vermicelli$9.75
More about Kim Son - Houston
Item pic

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Pork Vermicelli Bowl$12.00
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Shaking Beef Vermicelli Bowl$15.00
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
Eggroll Vermicelli Bowl$12.00
Choice of protein on a bed of vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, mint, and pickled veggies topped with peanuts, green onions in oil, and fish sauce.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

912 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Almond Rice
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai$12.99
VEGAN-OPTIONAL
Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, and cremini mushroom. Served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprout, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil.
Sauce: Soy Ginger.
Gluten-Free Sauce: Fish Sauce
GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL.
Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, & Soy.
Crispy Vegan Rolls Vermicelli Bun Cha Gio Chay$13.99
Crispy Vegan Rolls vermicelli with salad mix, bean sprout, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Soy Ginger.
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
Tofu Vermicelli Bun Dau Hu$13.99
VEGAN-OPTIONAL
Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, and cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Soy Ginger.
Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination.
Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Item pic

 

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

1737 W 34th Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vermicelli Almond Rice
More about Aladdin Mediterranean Grill

