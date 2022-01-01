Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
cold brew, condensed milk, nutmeg
More about Brasil
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Coffee Shake$5.99
More about Burger Joint
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee$4.25
More about Kim Son - Houston
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee Tiramisu$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.00
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE$4.50
classic cafe du monde chicory flavored sweet cafe su da
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.25
espresso, chicory, condensed milk
More about Revival Market
Item pic

 

Tom n Toms Coffee

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee.$3.95
More about Tom n Toms Coffee
Loro Houston image

 

Loro Houston

1001 W 11th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee$12.75
(large size of our frozen cocktail)
Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.
More about Loro Houston
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Coffee Shake$5.99
More about Burger Joint
Item pic

 

Yi Peng Thai Dining

798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
16 FL OZ
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE$4.50
classic cafe du monde chicory flavored sweet cafe su da
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

