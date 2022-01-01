Vietnamese coffee in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$5.00
cold brew, condensed milk, nutmeg
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Vietnamese Coffee Tiramisu
|$7.00
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE
|$4.50
classic cafe du monde chicory flavored sweet cafe su da
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$5.25
espresso, chicory, condensed milk
Tom n Toms Coffee
5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston
|Vietnamese Coffee.
|$3.95
Loro Houston
1001 W 11th St, Houston
|TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee
|$12.75
(large size of our frozen cocktail)
Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
16 FL OZ