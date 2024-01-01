Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch

1330 Wirt Rd Suite B, Houston

Volcano Roll$15.60
Spicy. California roll, baked scallop, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, and masago.
Mongo -

11200 Broadway St,Ste 400, Pearland

Volcano Roll$10.45
California roll based, spicy scallop on top and spicy mayo.
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

VOLCANO ROLL(8)$13.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Volcano Roll (Baked) 🌶🌶$10.99
In - Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Masago, Sesame Seeds
Out - Spicy Mayo
