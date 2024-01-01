Volcano rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve volcano rolls
Eurasia Fusion Sushi - Spring Branch
1330 Wirt Rd Suite B, Houston
|Volcano Roll
|$15.60
Spicy. California roll, baked scallop, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, and masago.
Mongo -
11200 Broadway St,Ste 400, Pearland
|Volcano Roll
|$10.45
California roll based, spicy scallop on top and spicy mayo.
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston
|VOLCANO ROLL(8)
|$13.00