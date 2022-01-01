Wedge salad in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve wedge salad

Gem Wedge Salad image

 

Riel Houston

1927 Fairview Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gem Wedge Salad$14.00
gem lettuce, blue cheese, tomato, bacon, brown butter, bread crumbs
More about Riel Houston
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$14.00
Bleu Cheese, Buttermilk, Chopped Pork Belly
More about Killen's Heights
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, and bacon.
More about Killen's STQ Houston

