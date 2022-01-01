Wonton soup in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve wonton soup

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$4.25
More about Kim Son - Houston
The Rice Box - Heights image

 

The Rice Box - Heights

300 W 20th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
More about The Rice Box - Heights
The Rice Box - River Oaks image

 

The Rice Box - River Oaks

1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
More about The Rice Box - River Oaks
Restaurant banner

 

The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza

5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
More about The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Grilled Chicken

Ceviche

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Caesar Salad

Seafood Gumbo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston