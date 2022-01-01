Wonton soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about The Rice Box - Heights
The Rice Box - Heights
300 W 20th St, Houston
|Wonton Soup
|$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
More about The Rice Box - River Oaks
The Rice Box - River Oaks
1111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Wonton Soup
|$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!
More about The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza
The Rice Box- Greenway Plaza
5 Greenway Plaza E, Suite C-640, Houston
|Wonton Soup
|$5.99
Our Wonton soup is a deep, rich bone broth served with with house made pork wontons. Delicious for any occasion!