Yellow curry in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Item pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$14.95
Onion, coconut milk, potato and carrot
Yellow Curry image

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Yellow Curry image

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

2111 Fannin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$14.00
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions, and carrot
Songkran Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Songkran Thai Kitchen

1101-08 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2191 reviews)
Fast Pay
Yellow Curry "Kang Kari"
with potato and sweet-sour cucumber
