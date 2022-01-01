Yellow curry in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve yellow curry
High Tower Cafe #10 City West
2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Nua Thai Restaurant
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Yellow Curry
|$14.95
Onion, coconut milk, potato and carrot
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
5599 San Felipe, Houston
|Yellow Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Rice, Curry Sauce, Peas, Carrots, Flat Bread
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Southern Thai style yellow curry paste in coconut milk with cube potato, onions, and carrot