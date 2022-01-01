Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
|Soup & Salad
|$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
|The Nash Hot Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Popular items
|cheese
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
|the classic
|$27.00
tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives
|parm cheesy nugz
|$7.00
fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay On The Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$12.00
|SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$9.00
LIT Chicken
712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Chopped Beef Baked Potatoe
|$16.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|2 Pc Chicken +1 Side
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Seaside Poke
2118 Lamar St, Houston
|Popular items
|Regular Tuna Aioli
|$11.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
|Large Tuna Aioli
|$14.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
|Regular Classic
|$11.50
SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.
Boomtown Coffee
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.00
Our house iced coffee, less bitter and more caffeinated than a traditional brew.
|Latte
|$4.50
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk.
|Cortado
|$3.75
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST Tacos
|$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
|STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)
|$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
|TORTA Mixta
|$13.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM
BOH Pasta & Pizza
409 Travis St., Houston
|Popular items
|Bucatini alla Carbonara
|$14.00
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
|Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce
|$14.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
|Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili
|$14.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Osso & Kristalla
1515 Texas, Houston
|Popular items
|OSSO GOOD MEATBALLS
|$9.00
|CAESAR
|$9.00
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$11.00
POKE
Ono Poke
500 dallas st, Houston
|Popular items
|Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
|Shaggy Bowl
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
|Spicy Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale + Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Eggs plus two items from the mix in list served with ranchero sauce. Additional mix ins $0.75 each.
|Super Foods Bowl
|$10.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, almonds, tomato, red onions, carrots & cucumbers tossed in a sweet ginger miso dressing
add a protein: chicken$4 salmon, shrimp, or steak $5
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, Houston
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Calamari
|$17.00
Calamari tubes and tentacles (5oz) with shrimp (3 ea) and jalapeno slices (5ea), Green Beans (5ea) red bell pepper julienned (5ea) tossed in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Tossed in a spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with sesame seeds, dried chili and chive. Served with nest of fresh bean sprouts. Garnish with lemon wedge.
ALLERGIES: Gluten, Shellfish, Soy
|Filet Mignon
|$38.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$14.00
Cleare Smoke BBQ
8104 Southwest Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Meat Plate (Includes 2 Sides)
|$30.00
