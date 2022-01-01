Downtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Downtown restaurants

The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
More about The Nash
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel image

 

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cheese$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
the classic$27.00
tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives
parm cheesy nugz$7.00
fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
Hearsay On The Green image

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay On The Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$12.00
SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
More about Hearsay On The Green
LIT Chicken image

 

LIT Chicken

712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Beef Baked Potatoe$16.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2 Pc Chicken +1 Side$12.00
More about LIT Chicken
Seaside Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Seaside Poke

2118 Lamar St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Tuna Aioli$11.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
Large Tuna Aioli$14.50
RICH AND CREAMY. What’s in it? Tuna, Spicy Aioli, Sweet Shoyu, cucumber, green onion, thai chilies, avocado, fried shallots, sesame seeds, chili oil.
Regular Classic$11.50
SEASIDE’S TAKE ON TRADITIONAL POKE. What's in it? Your choice of protein, Sweet or Traditional Shoyu, cucumber, white onion, green onion, fried garlic, fried shallots.
More about Seaside Poke
Boomtown Coffee image

 

Boomtown Coffee

800 Capitol Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$4.00
Our house iced coffee, less bitter and more caffeinated than a traditional brew.
Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk.
Cortado$3.75
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
More about Boomtown Coffee
La Calle Tacos image

 

La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
STREET Esquite (Elote in a Cup)$5.99
The ULTIMATE Mexican Street Snack in a "CUP", both with mayocrema, Chile "del que pica" and Queso Cotija
TORTA Mixta$13.99
A big "Telera" bread sandwich with your choice of meat and Chorizo beans, melted cheese, mayo, lettuce, avocado, tomato, home made jalapenos and onion.
More about La Calle Tacos
BOH Pasta & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

BOH Pasta & Pizza

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bucatini alla Carbonara$14.00
Bucatini pasta with a creamy sauce made with egg yolks, pecorino Romano cheese and guanciale. Finished with fresh cracked black pepper
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce$14.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili$14.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
More about BOH Pasta & Pizza
Osso & Kristalla image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Osso & Kristalla

1515 Texas, Houston

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OSSO GOOD MEATBALLS$9.00
CAESAR$9.00
PEPPERONI PIZZA$11.00
More about Osso & Kristalla
Ono Poke image

POKE

Ono Poke

500 dallas st, Houston

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Salmon
Salmon with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Truffle Oil,
Cucumbers, Green Onions, Togarashi, Sesame Seeds & Crispy Shallots
Shaggy Bowl
Boiled White Shrimp & Kani (Imitation Crab) with Classic Shoyu Sauce, Spicy Mayo Drizzle & Unagi Sauce Drizzle, Furikake, Cucumbers, Green Onions & Tempura Flakes
Spicy Ahi
Ahi Tuna with Classic Shoyu Sauce & Chili Oil, Onions, Green Onions & Sesame Seeds
More about Ono Poke
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Eggs plus two items from the mix in list served with ranchero sauce. Additional mix ins $0.75 each.
Super Foods Bowl$10.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, almonds, tomato, red onions, carrots & cucumbers tossed in a sweet ginger miso dressing

add a protein: chicken$4 salmon, shrimp, or steak $5
More about Adair Downtown
Hearsay Market Square image

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kung Pao Calamari$17.00
Calamari tubes and tentacles (5oz) with shrimp (3 ea) and jalapeno slices (5ea), Green Beans (5ea) red bell pepper julienned (5ea) tossed in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Tossed in a spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with sesame seeds, dried chili and chive. Served with nest of fresh bean sprouts. Garnish with lemon wedge.
ALLERGIES: Gluten, Shellfish, Soy
Filet Mignon$38.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
More about Hearsay Market Square
Cleare Smoke BBQ image

 

Cleare Smoke BBQ

8104 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 Meat Plate (Includes 2 Sides)$30.00
More about Cleare Smoke BBQ
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX image

 

Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX

1012 congress ave, houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX
Grizzaffi Coffee Catering image

 

Grizzaffi Coffee Catering

708 Telephone rd suite E, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Grizzaffi Coffee Catering

