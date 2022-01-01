Downtown American restaurants you'll love

The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
More about The Nash
Hearsay On The Green image

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay On The Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$12.00
SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
More about Hearsay On The Green
Hearsay Market Square image

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kung Pao Calamari$17.00
Calamari tubes and tentacles (5oz) with shrimp (3 ea) and jalapeno slices (5ea), Green Beans (5ea) red bell pepper julienned (5ea) tossed in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Tossed in a spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with sesame seeds, dried chili and chive. Served with nest of fresh bean sprouts. Garnish with lemon wedge.
ALLERGIES: Gluten, Shellfish, Soy
Filet Mignon$38.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
More about Hearsay Market Square

