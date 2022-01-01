Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about The Nash
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
|Soup & Salad
|$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
|The Nash Hot Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Popular items
|cheese
|$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
|the classic
|$27.00
tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives
|parm cheesy nugz
|$7.00
fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs
More about Hearsay On The Green
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay On The Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$12.00
|SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
|Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$9.00
More about Osso & Kristalla
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Osso & Kristalla
1515 Texas, Houston
|Popular items
|OSSO GOOD MEATBALLS
|$9.00
|CAESAR
|$9.00
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$11.00
More about Adair Downtown
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale + Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Eggs plus two items from the mix in list served with ranchero sauce. Additional mix ins $0.75 each.
|Super Foods Bowl
|$10.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, almonds, tomato, red onions, carrots & cucumbers tossed in a sweet ginger miso dressing
add a protein: chicken$4 salmon, shrimp, or steak $5