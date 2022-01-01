Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel image

 

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cheese$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
the classic$27.00
tomato sauce with pepperoni, italian sausage, provolone, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, red onions and olives
parm cheesy nugz$7.00
fried mozzarella cheese with pepper jelly, parmesan and fresh herbs
Hearsay On The Green image

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay On The Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$12.00
SPINACH, JALAPENO & ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
Osso & Kristalla image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Osso & Kristalla

1515 Texas, Houston

Avg 4.3 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OSSO GOOD MEATBALLS$9.00
CAESAR$9.00
PEPPERONI PIZZA$11.00
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale + Quinoa Salad$10.00
Kale, quinoa, feta, cranberries & almonds, tossed in olive oil and lemon. Add Chicken $3 or Add Salmon, Shrimp, or Steak $5.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Eggs plus two items from the mix in list served with ranchero sauce. Additional mix ins $0.75 each.
Super Foods Bowl$10.00
brown rice, kale, avocado, almonds, tomato, red onions, carrots & cucumbers tossed in a sweet ginger miso dressing

add a protein: chicken$4 salmon, shrimp, or steak $5
Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX image

 

Christian's Tailgate Downtown HTX

1012 congress ave, houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
