Bread pudding in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve bread pudding

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hearsay Bread Pudding$9.00
Tres Leches based bread pudding with
Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce
More about Hearsay on the Green
Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hearsay Bread Pudding$9.00
Tres Leches based bread pudding with
Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast$15.00
Tres leches bread with choice of blackberry, strawberry or candied pecan
topping and whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon
More about Hearsay Market Square

