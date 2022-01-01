Bread pudding in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve bread pudding
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Hearsay Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Tres Leches based bread pudding with
Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce
Hearsay Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Hearsay Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Tres Leches based bread pudding with
Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$15.00
Tres leches bread with choice of blackberry, strawberry or candied pecan
topping and whipped butter, applewood smoked bacon