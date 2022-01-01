Chicken sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Houston
/
Downtown
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
LIT Chicken
712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
More about LIT Chicken
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
Avg 4.1
(48 reviews)
Gary's Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
served on artisan bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes and served with fries
More about Adair Downtown
