Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Hearsay on the Green
LIT Chicken image

 

LIT Chicken

712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Pc Chicken Tenders/ One Side$13.00
More about LIT Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Pappardelle

Short Ribs

Brulee

Cappuccino

Calamari

Prosciutto

Bread Pudding

Cookies

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston