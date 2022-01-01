Chopped salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Judo Chop Salad (large)$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
Judo Chop Salad (small)$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay on the Green
PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

Figo Sugo

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$7.00
More about Figo Sugo
Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chopped Salad$10.00
arugula, butter lettuce, noodles, cashews, shaved coconut, mango, avocado, carrots, cilantro, mint, and ginger sambal dressing
More about Adair Downtown
FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay Market Square

