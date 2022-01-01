Chopped salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chopped salad
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|Judo Chop Salad (large)
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
|Judo Chop Salad (small)
|$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, crispy pepperoni, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
Adair Downtown
1000 Louisiana street, Houston
|Thai Chopped Salad
|$10.00
arugula, butter lettuce, noodles, cashews, shaved coconut, mango, avocado, carrots, cilantro, mint, and ginger sambal dressing