Grits in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve grits
Hearsay - Discovery Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Gouda Grits
|$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
Hearsay Market Square - Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Gouda Grits
|$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese and grits topped with melted cheddar
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers