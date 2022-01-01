Tacos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)$34.99
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas.
Choose up to 4 meats.
BREAKFAST Tacos$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)$10.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
More about La Calle Tacos
Adair Downtown image

 

Adair Downtown

1000 Louisiana street, Houston

Avg 4.1 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Eggs plus two items from the mix in list served with ranchero sauce. Additional mix ins $0.75 each.
More about Adair Downtown

