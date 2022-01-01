Tacos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Calle Tacos
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
|BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)
|$34.99
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas.
Choose up to 4 meats.
|BREAKFAST Tacos
|$3.49
Large handmade flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo refried beans, queso cotija, onion, cilantro and your choice of meat.
|Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)
|$10.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!