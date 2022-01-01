EaDo restaurants you'll love

EaDo restaurants
EaDo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Indian
Vietnamese
Must-try EaDo restaurants

Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Chicken$14.95
General Tso’s Chicken$13.50
House Special Fried Rice$11.95
More about Kim Son - Houston
Tiny Champions image

PIZZA

Tiny Champions

2617 McKinney St, Houston

Avg 5 (1604 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, parm
Bolognese$20.00
Rigatoni with beef + pork bolognese, pecorino.
Braised Beans$12.00
braised beans, charred pickles, toum, croutons
More about Tiny Champions
Night Shift image

 

Night Shift

3501 Harrisburg, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guava Nog Kit$45.00
Our Tropical Take on Nog! Two bottles of eggnog with nutmeg garnish and two classic 5 oz coupe glasses. Surfs up! (4 cocktails total)
~Plantation 5yr Grand Reserve, Amontillado Sherry, Velvet Falernum, Guava, Cream, Milk, Egg, and Nutmeg~
Merisanta$22.50
More about Night Shift
East End Hardware image

 

East End Hardware

3005 Leeland St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about East End Hardware
Restaurant banner

 

King's Court Bar And Kitchen

903 Hutchins St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about King's Court Bar And Kitchen
