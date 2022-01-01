Energy Corridor restaurants you'll love

Energy Corridor's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Latin American
Must-try Energy Corridor restaurants

Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Crusted Salmon$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
The Classic Burger$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
Homemade Meatloaf$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
More about Urban American Kitchen
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Southwest Turkey$8.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HB Beet Burger$15.00
Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo served on a pretzel bun
*Vegan
HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
HB Curry Tofu$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Impero Italiano image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
Classic Cheese$16.00
Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"
Margherita$19.00
The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.
More about Impero Italiano
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Fajitas For 4 Mix$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Small Chile Con Queso$3.75
4 oz
More about Ninfa's
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$1 Plain Hot Dog$1.00
Burger$12.00
Side Salad$4.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston

Avg 4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Sweet Potatoes with Coffee Pecan Cream - Quart$13.99
Creamy sweet potatoes topped with a sweet coffee & chopped pecan cream sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Tony's Tex-Mex image

 

Tony's Tex-Mex

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Birriadillas$13.00
Loner Enchilada$7.00
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
More about Tony's Tex-Mex
Lucky's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky's Pub

17754 Katy FWY, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VIP Table for 6$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer
More about Lucky's Pub
Aroma Colombia image

 

Aroma Colombia

13346 briar forest drive #140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$17.99
Yuca/Cassava
Aroma Colombia Picada$35.10
More about Aroma Colombia
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American$10.99
2 eggs your way, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread
Breakfast Sandwich$9.39
voted top 5 in the city! 2 fried eggs, ham steak shredded cheese on brioche bun w/serrano-cilantro mayo. pick 1 side
California$9.39
Spinach, Mushroom, Low Cal Cheese
More about Pecan Creek Grille

