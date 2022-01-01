Energy Corridor restaurants you'll love
Energy Corridor's top cuisines
Must-try Energy Corridor restaurants
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Popular items
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
|The Classic Burger
|$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
|Homemade Meatloaf
|$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|Southwest Turkey
|$8.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|HB Beet Burger
|$15.00
Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo served on a pretzel bun
*Vegan
|HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap
|$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
|HB Curry Tofu
|$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"
|Margherita
|$19.00
The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Fajitas For 4 Mix
|$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
|Small Chile Con Queso
|$3.75
4 oz
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Popular items
|$1 Plain Hot Dog
|$1.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1275 Eldridge Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Sweet Potatoes with Coffee Pecan Cream - Quart
|$13.99
Creamy sweet potatoes topped with a sweet coffee & chopped pecan cream sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Tony's Tex-Mex
17790 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Birriadillas
|$13.00
|Loner Enchilada
|$7.00
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky's Pub
17754 Katy FWY, Houston
|Popular items
|VIP Table for 6
|$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
|VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table
|$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
|St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10
|$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer
Aroma Colombia
13346 briar forest drive #140, Houston
|Popular items
|Bandeja Paisa
|$17.99
|Yuca/Cassava
|Aroma Colombia Picada
|$35.10
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$10.99
2 eggs your way, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.39
voted top 5 in the city! 2 fried eggs, ham steak shredded cheese on brioche bun w/serrano-cilantro mayo. pick 1 side
|California
|$9.39
Spinach, Mushroom, Low Cal Cheese